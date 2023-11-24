American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,283 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in American International Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $65.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

