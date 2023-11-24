American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Trimmed by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

American Tower Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $198.94. 336,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,497. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.92. The company has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

