Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.40% of Ameriprise Financial worth $814,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,891,000 after acquiring an additional 322,614 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 226.6% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $350.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.50.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

