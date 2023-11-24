Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AMPE opened at $2.11 on Monday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
