AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Trading Up 11.3%

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 606,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,936,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AMTD Digital by 6,283.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 29,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AMTD Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMTD Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMTD Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in AMTD Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

