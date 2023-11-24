Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $6.95. 115,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 988,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVXL

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Up 3.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $567.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 377,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 166,608 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.