Anavex Life Sciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 13,474 put options on the company. This is an increase of 486% compared to the average daily volume of 2,299 put options.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

Anavex Life Sciences stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.93. 349,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,585. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $567.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVXL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Anavex Life Sciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $75,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.