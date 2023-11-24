Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 679,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 451,868 shares during the period. Annaly Capital Management makes up about 5.8% of Almitas Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Almitas Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Annaly Capital Management worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 73,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $163,000. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,960. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

