ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,342,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,117 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of ANSYS worth $443,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,782 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,766,000 after purchasing an additional 47,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,757,000 after purchasing an additional 39,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $298.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $351.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

