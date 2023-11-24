APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut APA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.47.

APA stock opened at $36.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 3.50. APA has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth $34,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth $2,761,649,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of APA by 2,535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

