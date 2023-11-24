Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Apollomics Stock Performance

Shares of APLM opened at $0.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. Apollomics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Get Apollomics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollomics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollomics in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollomics in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollomics in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollomics in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to address unmet medical needs in California, Hangzhou, Shanghai, China, and Australia. It develops APL-101 (Vebreltinib), a potent, selective c-Met inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and other advanced tumors; APL-102 is an oral active, small molecule multiple tyrosine kinase inhibitor for liver cancer, breast cancer, and esophageal cancer; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate to treat cancers within the brain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.