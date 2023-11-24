Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading Up 5.3%

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 667,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,674,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APLD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Applied Digital Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 4.23.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 58.11% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The company had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

In related news, Director Virginia Moore sold 45,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $230,363.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 340,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 71.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 799,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 332,565 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 40.6% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 90,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 26,008 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

