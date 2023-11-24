Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Lessened by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $29,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.95. 854,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,988,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.97. The company has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $157.76.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.84.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

