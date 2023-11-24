Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,406,605 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 394,039 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.40% of Applied Materials worth $492,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $125.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $157.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.97.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.84.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

