Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 32,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 367,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Arbe Robotics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbe Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

