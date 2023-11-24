Argus Downgrades ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) to Hold

Argus cut shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADTN. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of ADTRAN from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ADTRAN to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADTRAN

ADTRAN Stock Up 0.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

ADTRAN stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 686.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.