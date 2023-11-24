ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Trading Down 1.9%

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.12 and last traded at $17.12. Approximately 723,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,412,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARR shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 24.72%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -363.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,119,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,897,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 93.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,798,000 after buying an additional 3,387,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,311,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after buying an additional 703,850 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,799,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after buying an additional 731,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.