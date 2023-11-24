Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,135,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.99% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $468,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,426 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,307. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $250.99 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $174.45 and a 1 year high of $251.59. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.88.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

