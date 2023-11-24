Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Shares Up 4.1%

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 63.70 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.79). Approximately 13,723 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 13,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.50 ($0.76).

Artisanal Spirits Stock Down 3.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.02. The stock has a market cap of £43.04 million, a PE ratio of -1,050.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.47, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get Artisanal Spirits alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Artisanal Spirits

In other news, insider Gavin Wallace Hewitt bought 7,685 shares of Artisanal Spirits stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £4,995.25 ($6,249.53). Insiders own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Artisanal Spirits Company Profile

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisanal Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisanal Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.