Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Lifted to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.86.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $21.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80. Arvinas has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.86.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arvinas will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 32.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 120,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 29,240 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 9.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 13.5% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 2.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 8.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

