Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Down 2.4%

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $90.52 and last traded at $90.73. Approximately 97,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 448,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ASND. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.43.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average of $92.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by $0.33. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 570.61% and a negative net margin of 391.76%. The firm had revenue of $51.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 842,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,920,000 after acquiring an additional 75,374 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 24.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.