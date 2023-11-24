AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 9%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.74. 728,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,977,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 120.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

