AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a £135 ($168.90) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £127 ($158.89) to £129 ($161.39) in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £117.25 ($146.69).

AZN opened at £101.74 ($127.29) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is £105.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is £109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. AstraZeneca has a one year low of £100.12 ($125.26) and a one year high of £123.92 ($155.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £157.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,292.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.19.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of £101.70 ($127.24) per share, for a total transaction of £101,700 ($127,236.33). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

