Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $450,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.59.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
