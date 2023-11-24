Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $450,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.59.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

About Athersys

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 76,297 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Athersys by 599.6% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 113,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 96,967 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Athersys by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 841,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Athersys by 45.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Athersys during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

