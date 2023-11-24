AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,181,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,930 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of AT&T worth $130,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.29. 5,055,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,359,375. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

