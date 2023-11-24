AXQ Capital LP Acquires 725 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

AXQ Capital LP increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOX. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 106.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 787.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $83.05. The stock had a trading volume of 218,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,019. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

