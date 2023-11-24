AXQ Capital LP Acquires New Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,099,797. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $55.83.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $80,806,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,793,807. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

