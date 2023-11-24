AXQ Capital LP Acquires New Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. New Fortress Energy makes up approximately 0.7% of AXQ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFE. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 697.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFE traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $37.00. 227,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,742. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $52.13.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

NFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

