AXQ Capital LP Acquires New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,181. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $389.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

