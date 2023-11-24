AXQ Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751,400 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,640,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after buying an additional 97,835,283 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.74. 9,872,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,743,918. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $235.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

