AXQ Capital LP Acquires New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,317 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after buying an additional 27,653 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,134,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $135,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,298. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,176. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The firm has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.56 and a 200-day moving average of $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.