AXQ Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dudley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.