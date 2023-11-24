AXQ Capital LP Acquires Shares of 10,710 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 117.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after purchasing an additional 307,798 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 75,280 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Exelon by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after buying an additional 70,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Exelon by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Exelon Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $39.16. 1,071,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,249,637. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.20.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

