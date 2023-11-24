AXQ Capital LP Acquires Shares of 1,300 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,475,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 895.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,781. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The company has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.82.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

