AXQ Capital LP Acquires Shares of 4,000 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2,285.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Teradyne Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TER traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.57. 227,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,105. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.00. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

