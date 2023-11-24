AXQ Capital LP Buys New Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ BMRN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $88.39. 164,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,276. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.