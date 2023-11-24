AXQ Capital LP Cuts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

AXQ Capital LP cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up about 0.7% of AXQ Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Kroger by 31.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,777 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $622,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,355,000 after purchasing an additional 535,244 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $44.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,849. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KR

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.