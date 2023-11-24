AXQ Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

AXQ Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
Shares of RIO stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $69.67. 1,119,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,059. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $80.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.