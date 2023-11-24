AXQ Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

AXQ Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up about 0.7% of AXQ Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.14. 543,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average of $77.29. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

