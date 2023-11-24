AXQ Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

AXQ Capital LP boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 75.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46,146 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Snap-on by 131.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Snap-on by 4.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SNA. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.15. 32,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.78. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $220.21 and a 1 year high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.