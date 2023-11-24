AXQ Capital LP Has $354,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

AXQ Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,048,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $773,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,627,000 after buying an additional 1,197,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,826. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.24 and a 200-day moving average of $213.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

