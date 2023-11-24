AXQ Capital LP Has $398,000 Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

AXQ Capital LP boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 12.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 618,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 64,694 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 45,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 20.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBSW shares. Morgan Stanley cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBSW traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $4.34. 8,427,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.