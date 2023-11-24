AXQ Capital LP Has $486,000 Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

AXQ Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,136.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,302 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.33.

NASDAQ MANH traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.21. 76,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,538. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.27 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.56. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.43 and a 12 month high of $226.81.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

