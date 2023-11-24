AXQ Capital LP Has $504,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AXQ Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Texas Instruments by 29.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 239,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,028,000 after purchasing an additional 53,988 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.24. The stock had a trading volume of 798,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,728. The stock has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

