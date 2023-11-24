AXQ Capital LP Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

AXQ Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,740 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & comprises about 0.6% of AXQ Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 726,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 59.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,431,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,956,000 after acquiring an additional 533,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,069,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,684,000 after acquiring an additional 565,439 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,066,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,695,730. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

