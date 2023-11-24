AXQ Capital LP Has $573,000 Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

AXQ Capital LP grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for 0.7% of AXQ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.02. The stock had a trading volume of 539,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,661. The firm has a market cap of $109.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

