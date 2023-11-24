AXQ Capital LP Invests $555,000 in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. Sunrun comprises about 0.7% of AXQ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,252,000 after purchasing an additional 375,166 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in Sunrun by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 13,168,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after acquiring an additional 953,877 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,071 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 22.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,360 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,706,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,837,338. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $563.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,134,985.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,134,985.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $30,754.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,386.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,457 shares of company stock worth $287,987 in the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

