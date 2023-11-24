AXQ Capital LP Invests $607,000 in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. FMC accounts for approximately 0.8% of AXQ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 93,630.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,932,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56,794,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FMC by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 64.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,519,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,617,000 after acquiring an additional 598,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 93.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 521,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.30. The company had a trading volume of 199,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,152. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $134.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.66. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.94.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

