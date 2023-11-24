AXQ Capital LP Invests $752,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,700 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. Target comprises about 0.9% of AXQ Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust increased its stake in shares of Target by 14.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Target by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Target by 27.3% during the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.39.

Target Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.76. 967,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,587,881. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.