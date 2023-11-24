AXQ Capital LP Invests $752,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,700 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. Target comprises about 0.9% of AXQ Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust increased its stake in shares of Target by 14.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Target by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Target by 27.3% during the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.39.
Target Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:TGT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.76. 967,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,587,881. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Target Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.
Insider Transactions at Target
In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
