AXQ Capital LP Invests $953,000 in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000. CRH makes up 1.2% of AXQ Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRH. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in CRH by 231.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $61.97. 1,868,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,284. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CRH Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

CRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

